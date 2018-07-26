The 5th annual Humor for Heroes comedy event takes place Saturday at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville.
“If you were in the military, you’re family,” said James Kincaid, owner of the Pit Stop, when asked what inspired him to continue to coordinate the event. After serving in the military for 20 years and retiring in 2013, Kincaid wanted to continue serving the military community. Kincaid was injured on duty and opened the bar to take care of his family. He currently coordinates with the Humor for Heroes organization to ensure that people in the community can enjoy this event.
Proceeds from the stanup comedy event will be donated to the Kyle Family American Valor Foundation.
Comics Jay Lafarr and Juan Villareal will be performing.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 7:45 p.m. with the posting of the colors, the national anthem and the introduction of the Kyle Family. Comedians will perform from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by a piano show. A 50/50 drawing; silent auction; meet-and-greet with Wayne and Debbie Kyle, parents of the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, who wrote “American Sniper.”
A bus will go to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veteran Home in Temple the day of the event to bring veterans to the show for free, and gratuity tickets have been spread out to soldiers stationed at Fort Hood through III Corps.
Besides fare available at the Pit Stop, a barbecue food truck will be on-site.
Contact Kincaid at the Pit Stop at 254-290-1811, go to Pit Stop’s Facebook or www.pitstop439.com for more information Information on next year’s event will be available around March.
If you go
What: Humor for Heroes, annual comedy event and music show
Where: the Pit Stop at 14595 FM 439 Nolanville
When: Saturday 6 p.m.
Parking: Parking will be available at the Pit Stop and a designated field for overflow parking. All other parking can be found across the street from the Pit Stop at Andy’s Lone Star Events Center.
Admission: This is an 18-and-up-only event. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 (cash-only) at the door.
