In response to a Wednesday press release from the Bell County Public Health District about elevated lead levels within The Gun Range, 2401 S. Fort Hood St., the Killeen business issued a statement Thursday.
“In response to the public health alert issued by the Bell County Health Department, we would like to clarify our stance on the situation. First and foremost, our number one priority at The Gun Range is to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We would like the public to know that we are cooperating fully with OSHA requirements and are continually working to better our facility and procedures within that goal. We have undergone a number of changes and will continue to work to achieve the highest degree of safety. We invite anyone with concerns to reach out to us, we will be happy to answer your questions,” the company said in an email to the Herald.
An Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspection at The Gun Range identified elevated lead levels within the building.
Sampling during the inspection identified lead on surfaces in the areas of the facility frequented by customers, as well as airborne lead levels behind the firing lines that exceeded permissible exposure limits to workers.
This is not considered an environmental or public health issue as the lead is contained within the building, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.