The third annual Taste of Africa event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday in Killeen.
“I love it. I have a daughter that lives in Austin that is coming to be a part of it,” said Luvina Subree, an organizer of the event.
“We have a vast array of people from different countries in Africa. The event helps them introduce their country to the local community,” she said. “It’s just a fun learning experience for the attendees.”
Taste of Africa will have authentic art, dance, dress, food, film and literature and storytelling.
KZ Frazier Drama in Killeen will put on a short skit, Caribbean and African food will be served and dancers from Panama and singers from Africa will be present.
“Join us for a family centered celebration of African cultures. Explore tantalizing tastes, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing, movement and so much more,” according to a flyer for the event.
Sponsors and vendors are still welcome. It will cost $125 to reserve a spot as an indoor vendor and $150 to reserve a spot as an outdoor food truck. Friday is the last day to reserve a spot.
To attend the event it will cost $10 if you buy your ticket in advance and $15 at the door.
All of the proceeds will go to the Breaking New Ground Living Transitional Center to help juveniles who leave the juvenile detention center, according to Subree.
For more information go to www.2019tasteofafrica.eventbrite.com
