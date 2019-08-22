H-E-B has voluntarily recalled the Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream from its stores because potential metal was found in the ice cream during a routine inspection, according to a release from H-E-B sent out Wednesday night.
Only select stores were affected by the recall and two of the stores in Killeen and one in Harker Heights were carrying the product. The two stores in Killeen are at Trimmier Road and at the intersection of Gray Street and Rancier.
