From left, Lateesha Brown, Liv West, Sheena Price, Billy Coach, Taliilelagi "Tahtee" Tusi, Mikayla Mason and Shea Brown celebrate the ribbon cutting of Totally 4 Kids which moved from Harker Heights to Killeen Saturday.
From left, Lateesha Brown, Liv West, Sheena Price, Billy Coach, Taliilelagi "Tahtee" Tusi, Mikayla Mason and Shea Brown celebrate the ribbon cutting of Totally 4 Kids which moved from Harker Heights to Killeen Saturday.
Thaddeus Imerman | Herald
Totally 4 Kids owners Sheena Price, left, and Billy Coach pose for a photo in the foyer of the new day care location in Killeen. The day care moved from Harker Heights to care for more families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.