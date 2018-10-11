Bell County vehicle sales are still on the rise compared to last year, while sales in Coryell County remain significantly behind last year’s totals, according to this month’s Freeman Auto Report.
Through September, sales in Bell County are up just over 10 percent for the year, with 14,613 new vehicles sold since January, compared to 13,179 that were sold by this time last year. Coryell sales are down over 22 percent from last year, with 559 vehicles sold since January, compared to last year’s 699.
In September, 1,784 new cars and trucks were sold in Bell County according to the report, compared to 1,394 sold in September 2017. This amounts to just under a 25 percent increase.
Coryell County reported 40 new vehicles sold in September, a 22 percent decrease when compared to 50 sold in September 2017.
The most popular brand in Bell County in September was Toyota, with new 210 cars and 66 trucks sold in September, according to the report.
Other top sellers include Cheverolet, with a total of 169 cars and 91 trucks sold; Ford, with 130 cars and 84 trucks sold; and Nisaan, with 162 cars and 46 trucks sold.
The most popular brand in Coryell County was Chevrolet, with a total of nine cars and trucks sold in September, the report states. Other top sellers were Ram, with six trucks sold, and Jeep, with six units sold.
New vehicle sales in September
Bell County
Cars
Toyota - 210
Chevrolet - 169
Nisaan - 162
Ford - 130
Honda - 110
Trucks
Chevrolet - 91
Ford - 84
Ram - 79
Toyota - 66
Nisaan - 46
Coryell County
Cars
Jeep - 6
Chevrolet - 4
Chrysler - 3
Trucks
Ram - 6
Chevrolet - 5
Ford - 3
GMC - 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.