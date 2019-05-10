The total number of new vehicles sold in Bell County is down almost 1,000 from this time last year, according to the Freeman Auto Report.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas Region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
The report states the number of new vehicles sold from January through April this year for that four-county area is at 8,370 — just under 17 percent fewer than the 10,028 vehicles sold in that same area in 2018.
Bell County had the most sales in the four-county area covered by the report, with 1,494 vehicles sold in April, bringing the year-to-date total to 4,942. Last year, Bell County sold 1,717 new vehicles in April, and a total of 5,922 in the first four months of 2018.
Hill County reported the fewest sales with 67 vehicles registered, bringing the year’s total so far to 218, the Freeman Auto Report states.
The most popular brand in Bell County this April was Toyota with 229 vehicles sold, bringing the total number of Toyota vehicles sold in Bell County to 681, the report says.
Trailing slightly behind Toyota’s April numbers, Ford sold 227 vehicles, bringing their year’s total to 728 so far, according to the Freeman Auto Report.
Coryell sold 71 vehicles in April, only six fewer than were sold in April 2018. Their total for the year so far is at 224, down from the 292 sold at this point in 2018.
There were 11 Dodge vehicles and 17 Ram trucks sold in April, making up 28 of the 71 vehicles sold in Coryell last month.
The 1,114 passenger cars sold in Bell County was more than double the 380 trucks sold in April, compared to Coryell County where there were 39 passenger cars and 32 trucks sold, according to the report.
Top 5: New vehicles sold in Bell County in April
Toyota: 229
Ford: 227
Nissan: 185
Chevrolet: 142
Honda: 111
