There are only a few days left to enjoy holiday events and activities before Christmas day arrives. Check out these recurring holiday light attractions, family-friendly events, and opportunities for the kids to visit Santa, all within this listing.
Best Bet
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 6. The trail, which is at N. Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks are $15 per carload.
Festivals, Events
The Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 to 10 p.m. every night until Dec. 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Tune into FM 88.1 to listen to the coordinated holiday music.
The annual Family, Fishin’ & Fun event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Nolan Creek in Belton, between Main Street Bridge and Confederate Park. The creek will be stocked with over 1,000 trout as part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife trout-stocking program. No fishing license is required during this free event.
A holiday meal and visit from Santa will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Harker Heights Food Center, 208 W. Cardinal Lane.
The Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas is hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 2525 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, and a drink for $8 a person with half of the proceeds benefitting the club.
Family Fun
Catch the classic holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” every day until Dec. 26 at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Avenue, Belton. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com for show times. Santa will also be at the theater from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 20- 23 and a visit with him is free with proof of a ticket purchase from the same day.
Bowling with Santa will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Spare Time Texas, 5434 205 Loop, Temple. One hour of bowling, shoes, and a $5 games and activities card is included for $10 per child.
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B Elliott Drive in Temple, is hosting “A Very Special Christmas Party” for families and their special needs children from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21. Call 254-298-5733 for free tickets.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6 to 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday, but will be closed Dec. 26 for the holiday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Wes Perryman from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21. Smokin’ Maxx will also perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22, and singer-songwriter, Arielle, will play from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting a holiday performance by Charity Gaines from 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 21. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Last Call from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 21. Cover: $8. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 22. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting an All Country Christmas Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 21 for $7 per person. In the Mood also hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. The Longhorn Christmas Party will be from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 21 featuring DJ Rock Jr. in the Mix. No cover. Bring a wrapped gift of $10 minimum value by 9 p.m. to participate in the gift exchange.Tejano Highway 281 will perform and host the Christmas dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 22. $10 cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
