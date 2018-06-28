San Antonio-based Urban Bricks pizza franchise, which promises “Brickin’ Fast” pizza, has recently opened its Killeen location. Known for their urban decor and brick ovens which fire their selection of Urban Bricks “Foundation Pizzas” or made-to-order options in two minutes, the franchise features laid back atmosphere often found in coffeehouses.
The Killeen location, 3126 E. Central Expressway, Suite 100, opened in late June “and we’re having our ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 14,” said Urban Bricks Vice President of Operations and Marketing Chris Vanka, 48.
Owner Alexandra Kavi is no stranger to the Killeen area. Kavi, a military veteran who also owns Smoothie King franchises in the area, has been motivated by the lack of healthy food choices near military bases. She also owns Smoothie Kings at other military installations: Fort Bliss, Fort Benning, Ga, and Fort Campbell, Ky.
With Urban Bricks, Kavi is bringing fresh ingredients to Killeen residents in the form of pizza. Besides the pepperoni and mozzarella-laden Urban Classic foundation pizza, there are many other choices and crusts patrons can choose from.
“A really popular choice has been the Bad Hunter which has red sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, green peppers and a pesto drizzle,” Vanka said. “As with any of our menu items, there are different crusts: the original Neapolitan, wheat, or gluten-friendly.”
Other noteworthy “foundation choices” include: the Queen Margherita, the Aloha, the White Mushroom, the Mediterranean and the Three Little Pigs. If one is inclined toward the spicy and zesty flavors of a Buffalo Pizza, that is on the menu as well.
“The White Mushroom pizza is topped with white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, and roasted garlic,” Vanka noted. “It is a popular and unique selection that contrasts with our other menu options.”
In addition to the pizza offerings, Urban Bricks features a selection of paninis, wings, and salads which also feature the trademark fresh ingredients.
There are a variety of Urban Bricks paninis on the menu: the Brickin’ Chicken, the Turkey Hero, the Meatball and Caprese.
The Caprese, a popular summer-time choice, is for the juicy tomato lovers — featuring red sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and an olive oil drizzle.
In addition to the King Caesar, Greek, and House salad options, there is the Health Nut which consists of arugula, spinach, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, feta cheese, and a fat-free raspberry dressing.
Alongside the pizza, the items which makes for a solid pairing with their on-tap beer selections, Urban Bricks offers chicken wings, called “Side Chicks” on the menu.
Urban Bricks features some interesting desert choices on the menu for the offering.
“For those who like to have three-course meal, we also have a variety of gelatos,” Vanka added. “Our flavors include sea-salt pecan caramel, birthday cake, chocolate mint, chocolate fudge, vanilla bean and a mango sorbet.”
The franchise has cultivated a laid back urban feel that caters to those who may wish to socialize while enjoying the ambiance: free wifi, a patio, games nights, and beer on-tap from their bar. Local bloggers plan to meetup this Thursday.
In addition to kid-friendly drink selections, the iron-tap selection of beer includes Blue Moon, Samuel Adams, Dos Equis, Revolver. and Eastciders Pineapple. Urban Bricks serves Hurricanes and Margaritas as well.
With more than 20 employees, Urban Bricks features dine-in, delivery, catering and carry-out for the Killeen clientele.
For more information visit www.urbanbrickspizza.com; for online ordering or call 254-449-991.
