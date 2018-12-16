Bell County new car sale numbers continue to climb over last year’s numbers — despite a small slip in November sales numbers — while sales in Coryell County continue to drop lower and lower, according to this month’s Freeman Auto Report.
To date, car sales in Bell County are up 8 percent this year, with 17,596 new vehicles being sold since January this year as opposed to 16,293 vehicles that were sold by this time last year.
Coryell County sales are down 22.52 percent with 657 units being sold this year compared to 848 vehicles sold by this time last year.
In November, 1,458 new vehicles were sold in Bell County according to the report, compared to 1,466 vehicles sold in November 2017. This amounts to an 0.55 percent decrease.
Coryell numbers continue to be lower than 2017 numbers, with dealerships selling just 53 new vehicles in November compared to 67 vehicles sold in November 2017 — a 20.9 percent decrease.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in November was Ford with 228 cars and trucks sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Toyota vehicles, with a total of 215 units sold, and Chevrolets, with a total of 172 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were GMCs with 14 units sold. Other top sellers were Chevrolets with 10 units sold, and Jeeps, which sold seven units.
New vehicle sales in November
Bell County
- Ford cars — 127
- Toyota cars — 119
- Nissan cars — 101
- Ford trucks — 96
- Chevrolet cars — 87
Coryell County
- GMC trucks — 9
- Chevrolet cars — 6
- Jeep cars — 7
- Ram trucks — 6
- Dodge cars — 5
