Crunch Fitness will celebrate its grand opening today with a special guest — former University of Texas football star Vince Young.
Young led the Texas Longhorns to a 2005 national championship victory. He then went on to play six seasons in the National Football League.
He will be co-teaching a workout, and will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with guests during Crunch’s opening event Thursday.
Stephanie McColly, integrator for Crunch, is excited to join the community of Killeen.
“Killeen is a unique and diverse community which aligns perfectly with our manifesto,” McColly said. “We’re excited to be in an area that allows us to build a culture of fun where there is room for everyone: all kinds of people with all kinds of goals who’ve chosen to come reach them with us. We are honored to be part of something so great.”
Doors will open at 4 p.m. with activities and prizes.
