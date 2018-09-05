The newest fitness center in town is offering guests the chance to work out with former Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young as part of its grand opening celebration.
The grand opening will take place Sept. 20 at Crunch Fitness, 1101 S. Fort Hood St. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and Young will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with guests.
Young is a Texas native, and is possibly most well known for his touchdown run in the 2006 National Championship game in which the University of Texas defeated the University of Southern California. This touchdown not only secured the victory for the Longhorns, but it capped off a performance that earned Young the title of Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player.
Young was drafted to the National Football League by the Tennessee Titans following his junior year, and went on to play five seasons with the organization before finishing his career with one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the days leading up to the opening, Crunch will host daily drawings on their Facebook page for a chance to participate in a workout led by Young. Visitors to the page will be able to “like” and “share” posts daily to be entered into the drawings. Ten lucky winners from each day will have the chance to see how Young stays in football shape, according to the company.
For the chance to meet Young and for more information about the celebration, visit the Crunch Fitness page on Facebook. Updates will be posted as the grand opening date approaches.
