Killeen drivers have a new option for refueling.
A new Walmart gas station opened up earlier this month in front of the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.
The gas station has 16 pump stations and a convenience store.
The project is valued at $899,000, according to Killeen construction permit numbers.
The station was selling gas for $1.98 per gallon Thursday morning.
