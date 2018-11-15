As Thanksgiving approaches, the season of charity and goodwill approaches with it, and many of the community-centered events happening this weekend are representative of this shift. Use this listing that includes fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and family gatherings to find the perfect opportunity for you to get out and do some good with your neighbors.
Best Bet
The annual Wreath Project is a volunteer-driven effort that places more than 8,000 holiday wreaths on veteran headstones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. This year’s project will begin with the preparation of the wreaths at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. All are welcome to volunteer.
Festivals, Events
Nori’s PTSD Fundraiser Gala to assist victims and families of PTSD will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The fundraiser will feature live music performances, comedy, and guest speakers. General admission tickets are $50, VIP tables are $500, and VIP individual tickets are $65.
Killeen Power Sports, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Friday Night Bike Night event from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16.
The Turkey Trot 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 17 at Lions Club Park, 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is $20 per person and part of the proceeds will benefit the Food Care Center in Killeen.
A Suicide Prevention Candlelight Walk will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Rock painting, a memorial tree, food trucks, refreshments, and counselors will be at this free awareness-raising event. Register at www.cchsdecawalk.eventbrite.com.
Family Fun
Family Volunteer Day, a global day of service, will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov 17 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Call 254-501-7878 for more information.
The Ellison High School Drama Club is performing their fall production, “Emma! A Pop Musical,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16- 17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Adult tickets are $8, students are $5.
Chick-fil-A Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host a Mother and Me Date Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $8.50 each and include dinner and other activities and can be purchased at the event’s Eventbrite webpage.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Story Time every Monday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids eight and younger, and every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five and younger until Dec. 12 at the Copper Mountain Branch, 3000 S. WS Young Drive. The library also hosts a Crafternoon event for all ages every Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday, but will be canceled Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Johnny Bolin and the Fairweather Winds from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 and the Memphis Kee Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17. Barrow will also host a free outdoor showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Blends Wine Bar hosts live jazz music by Rodney Howell every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and will also host live music by Horace Willis from 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 16. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 16. Cover: $8. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 17. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. The museum is hosting its Harry Potter-themed Wizarding Express Train Trip from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month through November along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks, Sirril Art Gallery, and Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a CW dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 16 for $7 per person, or come early at 7 p.m. for a lesson and also stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. DJ Able will playfrom 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 16. No cover. Suavesito will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 17. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
