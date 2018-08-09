Former Copperas Cove head football coach Jack Welch has a new job.
After his sudden announcement to retire in the spring, Welch spent the summer launching his new endeavor, a full-service recruiting agency.
Jack Welch Recruiting (JWR) started in June, according to the agency’s Facebook page and has 13 clients currently listed under the player showcase on its website.
Although the website states that Welch never recommended his athletes use a recruiting agency, he’s now using his years of experience at the high school, college and junior college levels to aide athletes in their pursuits.
Listed under JWR team includes Welch’s brother Gary as the general manager, Danny White as the head of grand strategy and marketing, Tracy Ranes as the academic evaluator and Reb Brock for strength and conditioning, among others.
Local athletes currently represented by JWR, as listed on its website, included Copperas Cove senior quarterback Easton Simpson, Lampasas sophomore quarterback and kicker/punter Ace Whitehead, as well as junior Cameron Everts.
