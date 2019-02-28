At least seven new businesses plan to open their doors in Killeen by the summer of 2019, according to a report from the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“CarMax tells us that they are planning on a Summer 2019 opening,” said John Crutchfield, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Firestone Auto Care will open a new location at 2505 B, Trimmier Road.”
Additionally, four new food-related businesses will open in the summer as well, he said.
“Raising Cane’s Restaurant will open a new location at 1035 S. Fort Hood St.,” Crutchfield said. It will be the first Cane’s in Killeen. Cane’s — which specialized in chicken fingers — opened up locations in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights in the past couple of years.
A new Kentucky Fried Chicken will open on Stan Schlueter Loop later this, Crutchfield said.
I Love Sushi is due to open in the spring on Veteran’s Memorial Blvd., and two businesses with the same owner are due to open in the spring: Let’s Eat Texas restaurant and bakery at 207 East Avenue D and Let’s Cook Texas cooking school.
Meanwhile, the Killeen Mall has changed management, Crutchfield said.
“Investors tell us that the responsibility for preparing for, and selling, the mall was moved, at the beginning of the year, from C-III Asset Management, who was serving as a special servicer, to CW Capital Management,” Crutchfield said.
The Killeen Mall has not yet been listed on CW Capital website as a property for sale, and there are no known contracts to sell the mall at this time, he said.
The Killeen Mall was listed in foreclosure last year.
“I suspect that the bank, who now owns the asset, is holding out for better offers,” Crutchfield said. “Several quality investors tell us that they continue to be interested and that a deal is very much a function of the price. Obviously, the bank does not want to hold the asset forever.”
The Central Texas Business Resource Center reports counseling 622 individuals in the past year and providing office equipment and computer related services to 364 individuals.
The BRC has also provided notary services for 54 individuals in the past year, according to the GKCC annual report.
