It can be a challenge finding activities and events for the family to enjoy while spending the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday together. Luckily this list has a number of family-friendly events and outings to keep everyone entertained during the long holiday weekend.
Best Bet
The annual Wreaths for Vets Wreath Laying Ceremony will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195 in Killeen. Volunteers are free to come and go at this event to help lay thousands of holiday wreaths on veterans’ headstones. Parking and shuttle buses at Texas A&M- Central Texas will be available.
Festivals, Events
Small Business Saturday, a pop-up market featuring independently owned business vendors, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Central Texas Business Resource Center, 300 Cheyenne Drive, Room 101, in Killeen.
Authors Trish Holland and Christie Ford will be signing their book, “The Soldiers’ Night Before Christmas,” at the Fort Hood Exchange from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Building 4250, Clear Creek Road.
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Over 100 small businesses featuring art, jewelry, crafts, and more will be at the marketplace. Tickets are $7 per person and children 12 and under are free.
Kitten Foster and Rescue is hosting a Black Friday Kitten Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1212 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
The Central Texas College Student Music Showcase will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Anderson Campus Center, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Performances by the choir, band, and music appreciation fall semester students will be featured. Tickets are $5 per person.
Family Fun
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Story Time every Monday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids eight and younger, and every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five and younger until Dec. 12 at the Copper Mountain Branch, 3000 S. WS Young Drive. The library also hosts a Crafternoon event for all ages every Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6 to 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
The Salado Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 along Main Street in Salado to kick off the 2018 Salado Christmas Stroll.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by Wes Perryman from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23 and Rushin’ Ray Steele from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24.
Blends Wine Bar hosts live jazz music by Rodney Howell every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and will also host a live “Singers’ Collective, Women in Song” performance from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 23. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 23. Cover: $8. Bret Mullins will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 24. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month through November along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks, Sirril Art Gallery, and Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom will be closed this weekend for the holiday, but hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. Waco’s DJ Loco will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 23. No cover. Da Krazy Pimps will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 24. $10 cover before 10 p.m., $12 after. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
