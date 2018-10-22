A Killeen roller-skating rink is closing after more than 20 years in the business, according to the company’s Facebook page.
“With a sad heart and after 21 years, we are closing our doors next weekend,” according to a Sunday post on Killeen Skate Palace’s Facebook page. “Sunday October 28th from 2 to 5 will be our last session. We will be open Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It has been GREAT growing with the families in our community. And you all will truly be missed.”
The Facebook post has had more than 320 shares and 80 comments as of Monday afternoon, mostly from people sad about the closure.
“We had some good times in there,” Sharita Jones commented on the post.
Deborah Barrick posted: “You will be missed. Thank you for hosting so many choir parties for my students!”
The business at 4400 S. Fort Hood St. features a 13,000 square-foot roller rink and snack bar.
No reason was listed on the Skate Palace’s Facebook or website for the closure, and no one answered the rink’s phone number on Monday. It’s normally open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and other days for private parties.
Other area roller-skating rinks include Texas Skateland in Harker Heights, Maks Family Fun & Events in Copperas Cove and Wheels Family Skating Center in Temple.
