The Texas Workforce Commission recognized area employers who prioritize hiring veterans during a ceremony in Killeen on Thursday.
We Hire Vets is a program that commends businesses who recruit, train and retain veterans. Eligible employers need at least 10 percent military veterans to qualify for the program, which allows those employers to stick a digital decal to their storefront.
Thirty-one local employers received a 2018 “We Hire Vets” decal during the Thursday event at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas office in Killeen on Cheyenne Drive.
“This is the largest We Hire Vets ceremony we have had in the state to date,” said Executive Director Susan Kamas, with the Central Texas Workforce Development Board.
Recipients appreciated the recognition. Many echoed the positive impact veterans have on their establishments.
“We are very honored to get this award, and it is a neat way to get recognitions for something that is very positive for our organization,” said Executive Director Barbara B. Bozon, with Central Texas Housing Consortium.
“We don’t just employ them. We don’t just teach them. We are inspired by them every day,” said Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc A. Nigliazzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.