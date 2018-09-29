John Driver of Killeen, Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4, was met with a chorus of cheers in his backyard Saturday afternoon when he called for cleaning house of Republican representatives.
“Today is the day we stop accepting the B.S. the Republican party is giving us,” Driver said. “I hate to put on my guns and go to war, but this is it. We are here.”
Driver, who is up against incumbent Republican John Fisher, was joined by the Bell County Democrats, fellow politicians and more than 20 at his residence in Ambrose Drive under a steamy Saturday sun before they walked down Ambrose Drive to knock on doors campaigning.
Joining Driver were Democratic candidates Julie Oliver, up against Republican incumbent Roger Williams for the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 25; Joi Chevalier, running for Texas comptroller against incumbent Glenn Hegar; and Kathy Richerson, who faces Republican Brad Buckley for the Texas House District 54 seat.
In introductory comments, Driver touched on what he called an atrocity of a judicial hearing the the Senate held this past week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of Palo Alto University and two other women.
“Since I was little, my mother told me to respect women, to not force yourself on anyone. That is the way we need to have all our sons brought up. ‘Boys will be boys’ is not the way we should treat anybody in this society of ours,” Driver said, denouncing what he believes is a conservative oversight in humane values.
Chris Rosenberg, Bell County Democrats Chairwoman, was all smiles introducing fellow Democrats she called extended family. Among them was Oliver, who spoke afterward in defense of the Affordable Care Act and in support of comprehensive immigration reform.
“Let’s go out today and meet our neighbors and exercise compassion, even with those who don’t see eye-to-eye with us,” Oliver said. “I firmly believe we are all part of one big family.”
Chevalier followed, and described her life, campaign and the campaigns of her fellow Democrats as a head-on challenge. The candidate for comptroller said she wants to focus on educational opportunities that ensure Texans are enabled to face similar challenges.
“Texas is inclusive. Texas lives in abundance. We’ve somehow decided that we don’t share that. “The Texas I grew up in was equality. It was opportunity. It was a fair shot.” Chevalier said. “We need to make sure those in our state have that opportunity.”
