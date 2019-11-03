Every ballot in Tuesday’s general election will have 10 proposed constitutional amendments for residents to consider.
Among them is one that involves an income tax, but implementation of an income tax is not the question.
Striking down the proposition does not mean the state will impose an income tax.
A vote “for” would be to amend the state constitution to ban the state Legislature from implementing an individual income tax at any point in the future, according to the Texas Legislative Council.
A vote “against” means that the state constitution will not be amended.
In order for an income tax to be enforced in the state of Texas, the measure would have to be approved by a majority vote in a statewide referendum, and the revenue from the income tax could only be used to lower property taxes and fund education, according to an analysis of the constitutional amendments by the Texas Legislative Council.
THE PROPOSITIONS
All constitutional amendments on the ballot are:
Proposition 1 (H.J.R. 72) - “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition 2 (S.J.R. 79) - “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition 3 (H.J.R. 34) - “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.” Proposition 4 (H.J.R. 38) - “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition 5 (S.J.R. 24) - “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6 (H.J.R. 12) - “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition 7 (H.J.R. 151) - “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition 8 (H.J.R. 4) - “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition 9 (H.J.R. 95) - “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition 10 (S.J.R. 32) - “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.