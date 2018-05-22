Candidate Bobby Whitson defeated six-time incumbent Tim Brown for the Bell County Commission Precinct 2 seat, according to final, but unofficial results in Tuesday’s runoff election.
A runoff is required when no candidate in a race receives more than 50 percent of the vote.
Whitson, 42, a Salado resident and president of the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union in Killeen, took 54 percent of the vote, garnering 1,804 votes to Brown’s 1,496.
Whitson did not immediately return a request for comment.
Brown, 66, was hoping for a seventh and final term, but won’t get the opportunity.
“I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down because I had a lot of people who were very generous and very supportive,” Brown said. “It was up to me, and we didn’t get it done.”
In the March 6 primary, Brown fell short of winning the seat outright by gaining 44 percent of the vote. Whitson forced the runoff with 33 percent, and Salado insurance agent Brit Owen garnered 22 percent.
Whitson will not face a Democratic challenger in the November general election.
Also decided Tuesday night was the 264th District Court judge seat. The position went to Paul LePak after he received 63.44 percent of the vote.
LePak and Parker, both lawyers, were running for the chance to replace Martha Trudo as the district judge.
Trudo retired in August, and other judges from the area have been sitting in on the bench for the various court cases since then.
