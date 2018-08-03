The Bell County Democrats main headquarters is no longer in Killeen.
The former front at 1808 E. Rancier Ave. sits vacant now that the county party has landed a new home in Belton at 104 E. Fourth Ave.
Why? Party chairwoman Chris Rosenberg said the Democrats are seeing a lot of growth in that part of the county.
“The Bell County Democratic Party has relocated their headquarters to the county seat to be centrally located and to best serve Democrats across the county,” Rosenberg said.
Killeen Democrats will continue to have a presence at 1808 E. Rancier Ave, according to Rosenberg. A meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.
Salado Democrats meet at the Salado Public Library on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Temple also has a club, called the Mud Town Democrats. The group is organized by BCDP Board Member Ami Hooper.
Another group has formed in Belton, the Liberal Ladies, which meet at The Gin on the last Friday of the month at 12:30 p.m.
A grand opening and ice cream social at the new Belton headquarters will start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Candidate MJ Hegar will be at the event. Hegar is challenging eight-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, for the 31st Congressional seat.
The Bell County Democrats office is located directly behind Hegar’s campaign office, which is at 415 N. Main St. Both offices will be open for the afternoon event.
“Our party is experiencing unprecedented growth across the county, and we are excited to be in the county seat,” Rosenberg said in an email. “Every day, new volunteers and voters are walking through our doors with grit and determination to bring better governance to county, state and federal offices. At a time when our democracy is at stake, when human rights violations are happening right here in the state of Texas, when deficits are exploding, and education, healthcare, and a living wage are harder and harder to obtain, folks in Bell County are on fire to fight for families.”
