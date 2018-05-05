Salado Mayor E.F. “Skip” Blancett was re-elected with a final, unofficial total of 329 votes Saturday. He has lived in Salado for nearly 20 years and is chief of Counseling Hood.
David Williams, a retired hospital administrator, came in a close second with 323 votes. He is a former alderman who lost his seat in the 2017 election and has lived in Salado for more than four years.
Linda Reynolds was the other mayoral candidate, earning 142 votes. She is a retired teacher who has lived in Salado more than six years. She previously ran for alderman in 2016 and 2017.
ALDERMEN
A field of five candidates filed for two open alderman seats in the Salado municipal election. Aldermen serve two-year terms.
Michael Coggin came in first in the voting with a final, unofficial total of 449. He is an engineer who has lived in Salado for nearly 18 years.
Incumbent Frank Coachman came in second in the voting, with 316. He is the deputy director of the Texas Music Education Association. He has lived in Salado for over 16 years.
Becky Butscher, an educator who has lived in Salado for more than 20 years, had the third highest votes with 285.
Judy Fields, a retired hospital administrator who has lived in Salado for over a decade, had 195 votes. She previously ran for alderman in 2017.
Chad Martin, chief of prosthetics and sensory aids for Veterans Affairs, scored 161 votes. He has lived in Salado over three years.
SALADO ISD
Salado ISD had placed a $49.4 million bond issue on Saturday’s ballot, which would cover the construction of a new middle school, construction of new and improvements to existing athletic facilities, and installation of safety corridors at Thomas Arnold Elementary School.
The bond passed with 1,246 voting for it, and 669 voting against the proposition. In early voting, 1,495 ballots were cast, and another 460 on Saturday.
Elections for the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees, which had two seats open and two candidates, and the Salado Public Library District board of directors, with two seats open and only the incumbents filing for re-election, were canceled.
