Killeen City Council Candidate Sandra Blankenship will host a town hall for District 3 residents from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Meno’s Mexican Grill, 1100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
All Killeen residents are invited to this free event as part of Blankenship’s commitment to having ongoing and open dialogue with voters in District 3, according to a news release.
Mrs. Blankenship, a retired nurse, community leader, and former candidate for Texas State House.
A military spouse, Mrs. Blankenship moved with her husband to Killeen in 1995. Mrs. Blankenship graduated from the Central Texas College nursing program at the top of her class and made a career as a pediatric home health nurse in Killeen for 15 years. Since retiring from nursing, she has been been involved in several community organizations that focus on helping the underprivileged in Killeen. She is a Master Gardener involved in the Killeen Municipal Court Garden to grow food for various shelters and food banks in our community. Mrs. Blankenship serves as Parliamentarian for Killeen LULAC Herencia 4297 and is the Treasurer for the Bell County Texas Democratic Women.
For more information about Mrs. Blankenship, please visit https://www.sandraforkilleen.com/, https://www.facebook.com/SandraforKilleen, and @Sandra4Killeen on Twitter.
