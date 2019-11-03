In the only contested election for Gatesville City Council, two non-incumbent hopefuls are vying for the Ward 1, Place 1 seat.
Robert Kent and Dennis Fueston are vying for the seat, and both are concerned about the flooding and erosion of Faunt Le Roy Park which sits near the Leon River.
Fueston, 70, is a 22-year resident of Gatesville and has retired from two careers. He retired as sergeant first class after 20 years in the Army. He also retired as lieutenant after 28 years in law enforcement, where he was most recently in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Gatesville Police Department.
Kent, 52, works in the construction and remodeling industry, and also does electric work. Kent has lived in Gatesville for 36 years and has run for City Council before.
Two other council seats are on the Nov. 5 ballot, but those candidates are unopposed. They are incumbent Meredith Rainer for Ward 1, Place 3, and Greg Casey for Ward 2, Place 5.
