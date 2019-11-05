Mary Anne Leib and Cheyenne Kizer retained their seats on the Gatesville ISD school board following the election on Tuesday.
The district also had a $9.9 million bond approved at the polls for renovations to Gatesville High School.
Kizer received around 42% of the votes and 1,287 votes total, while Leib received around 33% of the votes and 1,011 votes total.
Byrom received just over 23% of the vote and 744 total votes.
The bond passed with 63% of the vote and 1,348 votes for and 785 votes against.
The high school renovations will include:
A new cafeteria and kitchen
A main entrance, security vestibule and administration office
Classrooms, a science lab and collaboration spaces
A media library
Outdoor CTE and learning courtyard
Outdoor pavilion and commons area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.