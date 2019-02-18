Candidate:
James A Pierce Jr
Office Sought:
Central Texas College Board of Trustees
Military Experience:
Yes
How many years have you been in the area?
I haved lived in Copperas Cove for 10 years
Highest Education:
BA in History, University of Maryland University College
Why are you running:
I would like to increase the veteran representation on the Board of Trustees. I know, by experience of using the college system while in the US Army, how important Central Texas College is to our Soldiers, spouses, veterans, and their dependents here in the local area and abroad.
Top three issues:
1. Variety of programs for students
2. Accessibility of classes for students
3. Taxes, Fees, and accountability
