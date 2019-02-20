Candidate:
Sandra Blankenship
Office Sought:
Killeen City Council
Military Experience:
No
How many years have you been in the area:
24
Highest Education:
LVN Program Certification, Central Texas College
Campaign website:
Why are you running:
I am running because I believe Killeen families deserve better than what they’re getting now. Our representatives should put our futures first and work for more than just special interests. I will ensure that all District 3 residents are represented so we can build a better Killeen for all.
Top three issues:
We need to secure Killeen’s water supply with new storage methods & review current agreements to keep utility costs low. We should incentivize new industries to bring better jobs for a diverse economy. And we must ensure spending is transparent & directed at the issues that are the most pressing for Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.