Stan Golaboff.jpg

Candidate: 

Stan Golaboff 

Office Sought: 

Killeen ISD Board of Trustees 

Military Experience:

Yes 

How many years have you been in Killeen: 

42 

Highest Education: 

Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Texas A&M University 

Campaign website: 

not at this time 

Why are you running: 

I am running for school board, because there comes a time when a person can no longer stand by and hope that the change the district needs will happen on its own. As a graduate of KISD, the spouse of a KISD employee, the parent of three KISD graduates, the parent of a current KISD student and the sibling of three other KISD graduates the time has come for me to “step up to the plate” and be the change I want to see. 

Top three issues: 

The top three issues I see facing KISD are Student Education, Employee compensation, and fiscal stewardship. Student education is the primary mission of KISD. We must ensure our employees are fairly compensated. And finally we must not squander the vast resources of the district by making short-sighted decisions.

