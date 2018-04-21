With early voting for the May 5 election beginning Monday, candidates see the next two weeks as the “last leg” of their campaigns.
City and state rules, however, prevent candidates and their associates from interfering with voters at polling places.
The Texas Secretary of State website describes the main restrictions for candidates at polling places, which applies to both early voting and election day: candidates are not allowed closer than 100 feet of a polling place.
“Each early voting and election day polling place must be organized with 100-foot distance markers posted at surrounding outside entries to the building,” according to a document titled “Certain Activities in Vicinity of Polling Places” on the Secretary of State website. “During the voting period and inside this protected area, it is prohibited to electioneer, including expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party.”
This rule is mirrored in a Killeen city ordinance. “There is a prohibition on electioneering (campaigning) within 100 feet of a polling location,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen city spokeswoman.
If a candidate or campaign worker violates that rule, the early voting clerk or the presiding judge is permitted to use his or her discretion to ensure the safety and efficiency of the early voting and election day polling place and the surrounding 100-foot area, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Candidates or campaign workers who violate the rule could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, as well.
