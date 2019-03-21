Charles Hollinger.jpg

Candidate:

Charles Hollinger 

Office Sought:

Central Texas College Board of Trustees 

Military Experience:

Yes 

How many years have you been in the area:

57 

Highest Education:

Master of Business Administration 

Why are you running:

I plan to use my education, training, and experience to help CTC achieve it's purpose and mission.Unfunded mandates 

Top three issues:

Unfunded mandates

Student loans

Social engineering

