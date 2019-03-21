Candidate:
Charles Hollinger
Office Sought:
Central Texas College Board of Trustees
Military Experience:
Yes
How many years have you been in the area:
57
Highest Education:
Master of Business Administration
Why are you running:
I plan to use my education, training, and experience to help CTC achieve it's purpose and mission.Unfunded mandates
Top three issues:
Unfunded mandates
Student loans
Social engineering
