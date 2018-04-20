A few more faces have been in the Killeen City Council chambers in recent months with the election for three at-large council seats and mayor coming up May 5. Twelve citizens filed for the city council seats, including the two incumbents Gregory Johnson and Juan Rivera. Five people filed for mayor, including the incumbent Jose Segarra.
Most candidates who are not incumbents frequent meetings to increase their understanding of city issues, they said.
Council candidate Hugh “Butch” Menking has gone to meetings sporadically over the years, depending on the issues at hand.
“I’ve attended meetings regularly since early December to be an informed candidate and to make sure I’m well-versed in the matters before the city in order to engage more effectively with voters,” Menking said. “I believe the knowledge gained would make me a better councilman because all the issues discussed have a pretty long history.”
Menking said council members are expected to act quickly.
“I’ll be expected to vote on matters immediately,” he said. “It would be a disservice to voters not to be thoroughly knowledgeable about the city’s business.”
Another council candidate is among those attending meetings.
"There are occasions when I definitely attend in an effort to get my views out there," said Mellisa Brown. "I generally try to attend meetings or watch the live streams to stay informed. It is also important to get the first hand view of what is going on."
Brown was one of the candidates who spoke against the city manager's increased benefits package at a council meeting on May 5.
It is much the same for mayoral candidates.
Holly A. Teel also attends and records meetings on her phone.
“I like to stay informed because as a voter I want to know who is working to better our city and who is just working for their special interest groups,” Teel said. “When District 1 is falling behind I’m concerned about who is pushing for their own issues.”
Teel said she records meetings to have a record of what happened and not have to rely on second-hand news.
“It allows me to go back and listen to something I may have missed and to do more research into things,” she said. “It also allows me to see which council members are working and which ones are not. It’s mainly about keeping some city council members honest.”
Early voting in the May 5 local elections begins April 23 and ends May 1.
The candidates in the 2018 election are:
Killeen City Council:
Gregory Johnson, a businessman
Juan Rivera, a businessman
Patsy Bracey, 72, a registered nurse
Bruce Bynum, 50, a family consultant and substitute teacher
Den’Mica Eugene, 42, a salon manager
Leo Gukeisen, 52, a security company manager
Tolly James Jr., 49, an HVAC contractor
Brockley Moore, 50, a former city councilman
Placidio J. Rivera, 53, a retiree;
Kenny Wells, 65, owner of Wells Laundry and a former city councilman
Hugh “Butch” Menking, 57, a financial advisor and former Killeen school board member
Mellisa Brown, 36, a caretaker and student
Killeen mayor
Jose Segarra, Realtor
Hal Butchart, local businessman, retiree
Arturo Cortez, retiree
Jimmy Parker, local automotive technician
Holly Teel, dog trainer.
