Candidate:
Mellisa Brown
Office Sought:
Killeen City Council
Military Experience:
No
How many years have you been in the area:
11
Highest Education:
Some Masters
Campaign website:
Why are you running:
I believe that I can be a positive representative for District 2 and the City. I feel a change in Council members is needed for change to happen.
Top three issues:
Citizen accessibility to elected officials and the ability to address their representatives regarding all issues at meetings; Infrastructure improvements without additional fees to residents and business owners; Balanced growth to improve revenue and allow sustainability in the City
