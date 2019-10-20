COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District will be holding an election for three places on the Board of Trustees on Nov. 5.
Two incumbents are running unopposed. Place 3 Trustee Mike Wilburn and Place 4 Trustee and current board President Joan Manning are not facing any opposition to remain on the board.
However, Place 5 Trustee Bob Weiss is not running for reelection. Former Trustee Harry L. Byrd will face former board candidate Jeff Gorres to succeed Weiss.
This is not the first time the two candidates have faced each other for a seat on the board. Byrd held the Place 2 Trustee position and was running for reelection last year against Gorres, Shameria Ann Davis and Joseph Leary. Davis won the election with nearly 40% of the vote, followed by Byrd with just over 21% and Gorres with nearly 20%.
HARRY L. BYRD
Former CCISD Trustee Harry L. Byrd said he decided to run for the school board again after hearing that Place 5 Trustee Bob Weiss would not be standing for reelection.
“There have been some prominent folks in the area that said they would like to see me run again and get back on the school board,” Byrd said Thursday. “It is good to have someone who wants to see you run, especially prominent people in the area and faculty and staff. I do have the time, and I do have the knowledge and the background.
“I’m not going to say no to the people of Copperas Cove.
Byrd has lived in Copperas Cove since 1995, when he retired from the Army after 30 years of service. The South Carolina native graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in industrial technology-automotive. He’s worked as a professor of automotive at Central Texas College for the past 13 years.
Byrd has been married to his wife, Twanda, for 28 years and they have five children and five grandchildren.
He also serves as an ordained elder at United Faith Interdenominational Church in Copperas Cove.
Byrd served previously as the Place 2 CCISD Trustee before losing his reelection bid last year. Asked what issues he thinks needs attention in the school district, Byrd said that ways to attract teachers and keep them once they are hired should be addressed. However, he doesn’t think that salary should be the only consideration.
“You know, Killeen is a fine school district,” Byrd said. “And, in reality, it’s almost impossible to compete with Killeen, because Killeen is the big elephant in the room. Killeen gets huge Impact Aid from the Department of Defense. What Cove is receiving compared to Killeen is dollars to pennies. So Killeen can pay more.
“We are very competitive in the area, so the only tweak I can see that we may need to take a look at is some type of longevity investment deal for our educators.”
Byrd mentioned trying to go to a 401a investment plan, saying it creates “a bigger bang for the buck” for teachers.
“That’s one thing that if I am blessed to be elected, I will sit down with the Board of Trustees and the superintendent and see how can we tailor investment vehicles for the faculty and staff.
“If you can’t reach (teachers) in dollars per year, there are other avenues that can benefit that employee, and I would (like to) see a stronger investment vehicle.”
Byrd said population growth in Copperas Cove will probably lead to another school being built. It would be his preference to build a new and bigger high school, then consolidate the two junior high schools into the old high school campus. The district could then use the junior high buildings as elementary schools.
JEFF GORRES
Jeff Gorres strongly believes that the CCISD must do a better job teaching its students and taking care of its employees.
“The last five years, there has been little improvement in the academic ratings for the district,” Gorres said Thursday. “And we haven’t focused on the people. We need to focus more on our valued teammates and employees in the district, to ensure our students are offered the best, highest skilled individuals ... not only to teach but to support and take care of our kids.”
Gorres is concerned about the exodus of professionals and paraprofessionals this year.
“People don’t leave places of employment, for the most part, because of compensation,” Gorres said. “They leave because their concerns are not being addressed, they fell that they are not valued, not appreciated, or because of the work environment they endure. So that’s probably my principal reason for running.”
Gorres has lived in Copperas Cove since 1995. He retired from the Army after nearly 26 years of service. He currently works as a program manager on Fort Hood.
Gorres has been married for 18 years, and has four children, all of whom currently attend CCISD schools.
Gorres was a volunteer with Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation for nearly a decade. He also served on the CCISD Strategic Steering Committee as well as the CCISD Facilities Review Board.
Gorres said that as a board member, he wants to be very open to the input of the district’s employees.
“I want to get out to the schools on a monthly basis,” Gorres said, “and I want to talk to those folks ... that take care of our kids. I want to hear ... their concerns in a neutral atmosphere, in their school, their environment, and I want to see how the school board can address their concerns or issues.”
Gorres thinks that the district has invested money in needed facilities, but should be more concerned now with maintaining buildings and equipment, saying it is cheaper in the long run to invest in maintenance than to constantly replace what is broken.
Gorres also believes that the school district will have to float a bond issue in the next three to five years, and he wants to make sure that bond addresses preventive maintenance needs that have been neglected in the past.
Another concern Gorres has is violence in the schools.
“I think one of the things we need to do as a district is (to create) a victim of violence review committee at the district level, so the concerns of the victims, the parents and the guardians are taken into consideration.”
He feels the district should adopt a policy in which someone who commits an act of violence cannot attend the same school as the student who was victimized. He also sees a need for a review of safety and security measures at all district schools, as well as consultation with the police department on prevention and vigilance when it comes to school violence.
For Gorres, the bottom line is making sure that the school district is putting its best effort toward learning.
“I want to look at the resources to see that they are allocated toward supporting education, not supporting projects or administrative outlays,” Gorres said.
