COPPERAS COVE — The race to elect a new member of the Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees so close it may require a recount.
Jeff Gorres finished three votes ahead of former Trustee Harry L. Byrd in unofficial election results Tuesday night. Gorres finished with 1,146 votes, while Byrd received 1,143 votes. Byrd received the most votes in Coryell County, with 1,078 to Gorres’ 1,076. However, Gorres won more votes in the small portion of Bell County that votes in the CCISD election, pulling in 70 while Byrd received 65.
A request for comment from the CCISD about a possible recount was not returned Tuesday night.
All results are unofficial until a vote canvass is conducted.
The winner will replace Bob Weiss, who declined to run for reelection.
Place 3 incumbent Mike Wilburn and Place 4 incumbent Joan Manning were reelected after running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.