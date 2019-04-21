The City of Kempner only has one contested race this election cycle, but several issues to consider moving forward.
Place 3 is the only contested race in Kempner this election, with John Wilkerson and Bob Crane running.
Running unopposed are Keith L. Harvey for mayor, Don Casper for Place II and Mack K. Ruszkiewicz for Place IV
Issues lately include whether the City of Kempner should have an animal control officer or an alternate plan when it comes to animal violations within the city. Moreover, aldermen must weigh whether they want to preserve the “small town” feel of the area.
The City of Kempner also is having a special election on the ballot.
The city’s Proposition 1 whether they are for or against: “The reauthorization of a local sales and use tax in Kempner, Texas as at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”
Early voting begins April 22 and concludes April 30.
Election Day is May 4.
