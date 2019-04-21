Tuition rates, resident taxation and recruitment and retention of Central Texas College employees are some issues candidates for the Board of Trustees face in a race for a seat.
Candidates for the Central Texas College board are Place 2 incumbent Charles Hollinger and challenger Samuel Thorpe, and Place 3 incumbent Joe Burns and challenger James Pierce Jr.
Place 2
Hollinger has lived in the Killeen area for 57 years.
Prime issues for Hollinger are unfunded mandates, student loans and social engineering.
Thorpe, a U.S. Marine veteran, aims for low taxes and looking for other means to raise funds for CTC.
Thorpe is a resident of Copperas Cove.
Place 3
Burns has served as the superintendent for the Copperas Cove Independent School District since 2012.
Burns has served with the Texas A&M-Central Texas Strategic Partners Education Advisory Council Committee, the Texas Association of Community Schools, the Texas Association of Federally Impacted Schools and the Texas Association of School Administrators.
He aims to seek other avenues of revenue before raising taxes or tuition.
Pierce, 10-year resident of Copperas Cove and former city councilman, hopes to increase veteran representation on the CTC board. He is an Army veteran.
Pierce’s top priorities are ensuring a variety of programs for students, accessibility of classes for students, and taxes, fees and accountability.
Early voting begins April 22 and concludes April 30.
Election Day is May 4.
