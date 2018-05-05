In a very close election, incumbent Mary Condon was re-elected as mayor of Florence Saturday, according to unofficial total results.
The seat of mayor was the only contested race on the ballot, and 72 votes were cast.
Of that number, Condon had 37 in the final, unofficial count. Challenger David Merideth Sr. received 35 votes.
Condon has been mayor since 2007. She has lived in the city for 40 years and was elected to the City Council in 1995. She is the owner of Texas Carved Stone.
Merideth is retired from a career in plumbing and air conditioning and has family history in Florence going back three generations. He served on the city council for six years in the 1960s and 1970s and again in 2006.
For the two open alderman seats, Candy Kyle and Debra Bartos Cahill were the only two candidates.
