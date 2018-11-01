On Thursday, Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 31st congressional district, Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming convened to rally supporters and encourage them to cast ballots in the last two days of early voting.
Fleming welcomed the more than 20 who gathered Thursday morning in front of her home in the 1800 block of Kenyon Street near Rancier Avenue.
With early voting for the 2018 midterm elections concluding this week, ballot numbers across Bell County have already skyrocketed from the 2014 midterms. Fleming urged those in attendance at her home to continue to add to the tally.
“I certainly hope everyone – if you haven’t voted yet – you get to voting,” Fleming said. “I’m hoping we can have a wonderful kickoff this morning.”
Veasey said he made his way to Killeen from Tarrant County in order to endorse a candidate he recognizes as somebody who could best represent the 31st congressional district.
“It’s very important we have more members in Congress of the Texas delegation to push back against some of the bad things going on in Washington, D.C.,” Veasey said.
Veasey pointed to Hegar’s military background as a Purple Heart combat veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan, who, he said, has experienced struggles in access to military benefits herself.
“I know that MJ, because of her background, she’s going to do everything she can to help the veterans.” Veasey said. “We cannot have enough fighters in D.C. who are looking out for our military personnel.”
Hegar said she started her campaign to fight what she called bullying and intimidation in politics, and to represent those who have mixed political ideals.
“It’s a winnable race, and I greatly appreciate your support. “There are people in this district across the spectrum,” Hegar said. “Most people in this district don’t say, ‘I am all this,’ or ‘I am all that.’ A lot of people have sprinkled ideals.
“What we have is a lack of managerial courage to stand up for what’s right against your own party’s leaders. That’s why I’m running.”
