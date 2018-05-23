Sen. John Cornyn filed legislation this week that would essentially make a Fort Hood agreement federal law, involving the transfer of federal juvenile sexual assault cases to local levels, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
With the legislation filed Monday, Cornyn seeks to plug a jurisdictional gap on military bases with S.2890, “a bill to improve the prosecution of criminal offenses committed by juveniles on military installations, and for other purposes.”
Hundreds of sexual assaults have been committed by juveniles and have gone unprosecuted in recent years and decades, according to an Austin American-Statesman investigation in 2015. There were 39 juvenile sexual assault allegations at Fort Hood between 2006 and 2012 that resulted in no federal prosecutions.
Just a few cases were sent to local county prosecutors, the investigation found, according to Cornyn's office.
The investigation led to an Army-wide review of policies, triggering a 2017 agreement between Fort Hood and federal and local prosecutors.
It brings cases to county systems — federal prosecutors would take on cases that county officials decline to pick up.
Cornyn is the second Texas lawmaker to push for a solution to the issue.
In March, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, introduced legislation to assist in the prosecution of juvenile sexual assault cases on military bases.
House Resolution 5392, the Military Installation Non-Adult Offender Reform (MINOR) Act, directs the Department of Defense to instruct military installations to enter into negotiations to reach agreements with local prosecutors on the referral of juvenile sexual assault cases.
“For too long child victims of assaults at the hands of other children on our bases have fallen through the cracks of the judicial system,” Cornyn told the Statesman Wednesday in a statement. “This legislation will enable local prosecutors to now pursue these cases when their federal counterparts cannot, empowering families to get justice for their children.”
