Senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Angus King, I-Maine, announced Friday the Senate Armed Services Committee included portions of their legislation, the Children of Military Protection Act, in the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.
The legislation would close the jurisdictional gap across military bases that has allowed juvenile perpetrators of sexual assault against other children on base to slip through the cracks without facing prosecution, according to Cornyn's office.
“For too long child victims of assaults at the hands of other children on our bases have fallen through the cracks of the judicial system,” Cornyn said in the announcement.
A 2017 agreement between Fort Hood and federal and local prosecutors brings cases to county systems.
With the bill's inclusion into the defense bill, local prosecutors will be able to pursue cases when their federal counterparts cannot, according to Cornyn.
King said the bipartisan language will help ensure that bureaucracy does not stand in the way of justice.
“No child who is the victim of an assault should be let down by our judicial system – least of all the children of our men and women in uniform,” King said in the announcement.
