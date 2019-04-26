COPPERAS COVE - Voters are heading to the polls today in Copperas Cove to cast the final ballots in the special election for mayor.
Candidates Joey Acfalle, Bradi Diaz, Ron Nelson and Brandi Weiand are seeking to replace former Mayor Frank Seffrood. Seffrood died Dec. 28, just a few weeks after winning a runoff election to secure his second term as mayor.
Voters will cast their ballots at the Coryell County Justice Center at 210 S. 1st St. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Copperas Cove residents who are registered to vote in either Coryell or Lampasas counties are eligible to vote in the special election. Those who wish to vote will need to present a valid form of photo identification at the polling place.
According to Coryell County Tax Assessor/Collector and Election Administrator Justin Carothers, 540 people cast ballots during nine days of early voting. Only four mail-in ballots were requested.
During the mayoral runoff election in December, voter turnout was estimated at 5%.
In their closing arguments the day before the election, each candidate expressed different reasons that voters should cast a ballot in their favor.
Joey Acfalle said he wanted to work with other city leaders to expand Copperas Cove’s tax base. Acfalle said that bringing in new businesses would increase tax revenue, enabling the city to repair aging streets and expand services. He added that new businesses would also provide jobs for the community.
Bradi Diaz touted her experience in government in asking to be elected. She noted that she is the only candidate who previously served as mayor of Copperas Cove and noted she has volunteered in the community for 25 years. She feels her relationships with other officials and experience make her the best candidate for the position.
Ron Nelson said he’s a relative newcomer to the community but he sees that as an advantage for him. In his closing argument, Nelson said all residents of Copperas Cove should have a voice in the future direction of the city. He urged voters to “choose the future” by voting for him.
Brandi Weiland said that, if elected mayor, she would try to guide the city in an economically sustainable direction. The long-time Copperas Cove resident said she did not have an idea of what that direction might look like, but she looked forward to finding out.
The official canvass of votes for the special election will take place May 7. If one candidate receives a majority of the vote, that person will be sworn-in May 21.
If no one receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be scheduled.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.