Area residents only have two more days for early voting, which ends Friday for the Nov. 5 election.
In the three-county region of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, a total of nearly 7,000 votes have been cast, including mail-in ballots.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties reported the following early voting numbers:
Bell County — A total of 4,628 votes, including mail-in ballots, had been cast as of the close of voting Wednesday night.
Coryell County — 1,674 votes had been cast by Wednesday night.
Lampasas County — 646 votes were cast, including mail-in ballots by Wednesday night.
Here are the early voting times and locations for Bell County, Coryell County, Copperas Cove, Copperas Cove Independent School District, Gatesville and Gatesville Independent School District and Lampasas County.
Bell County
Early voting will take place Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All Bell County residents can vote at any of the following polling stations during early voting:
Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Killeen: Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive
Killeen: Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado: Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Coryell County
Early voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for Thursday and Friday.
Voting locations established within the boundaries of Coryell County are:
Copperas Cove: Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St.
Gatesville: Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Lampasas County
The early voting location is 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas.
Early voting will take place today through Friday. Early voting hours Thursday and Friday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
