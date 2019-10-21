Early voting for the Nov. 5 election officially began this morning and ends Nov. 1.
Here are the early voting times and locations for Bell County, Coryell County, Copperas Cove, Copperas Cove Independent School District, Gatesville and Gatesville Independent School District and Lampasas County.
Here are the early voting locations:
Bell County
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 21 to 25 at all the polling locations. On Oct. 26, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Oct. 27, hours are noon to 5 p.m. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting locations established within the boundaries of Bell County are:
Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Killeen: Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive
Killeen: Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado: Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Coryell County
Early voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 23-25, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Early voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Voting locations established within the boundaries of Coryell County are:
Copperas Cove: Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St.
Gatesville: Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Lampasas County
Early voting will take place from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Early voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Early voting times will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all other days.
Voting locations established within the boundaries of Lampasas County are:
Lampasas: New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway
Kempner: Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 Pecan St.
Lometa: Lometa Justice of the Peace Office Precincts 2&3, 200 N. Fourth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.