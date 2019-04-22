Special early voting sites are opening April 22 and continues through April 30 for the May 4 election.
The following area communities and school districts have contested elections. They are: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.
for information about candidates and issues, view the Herald’s election coverage at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
Here are the polling places for early voting.
Belton City Council
Early Voting
City Hall (Conference Room)
333 Water St.
April 22-26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 29-30: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Central Texas College
Early voting by personal appearance will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Main Early Voting Place at the Killeen ISD Central Administration Bldg., 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Early voting will also be conducted at Permanent Branch Early Voting locations established by the respective cities that lie within the boundaries of the District as listed below:
- Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen
- Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
- Lions Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
- Killeen ISD Central Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
- Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
Florence City Council
Mobile voting site in Florence:
April 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave.
Other early voting times and locations
April 22 through April 27 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 29 and April 30 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown
- Georgetown Technology Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown
- Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown
- Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad St., Building 2, Round Rock
- Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock
- Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road, Round Rock
- Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander
- Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park
- Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
- Hutto City Hall, 500 W. Live Oak St., Hutto
- Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor
Harker Heights City Council
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
April 22, 24-26 and 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 23 and 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kempner City Council and proposition
Elections Administration Office
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 22, 24, 25, 26 and 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 23 and 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Killeen City Council
The first and last days of early voting, April 22 and 30, will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting April 23 through 26 and 29 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may use any of the four early voting locations to cast ballots for any district. Early voting locations are:
- Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
- Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
- Killeen ISD Administration Building, 200 N. WS Young Drive (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days)
KISD
Early voting will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Main Early Voting Place at the Killeen ISD Central Administration Bldg., 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Early voting will also be conducted at Permanent Branch Early Voting locations established by the respective cities that lie within the boundaries of the District as listed below:
- Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen
- Gilmore Senior Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
- Killeen Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
- Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
Lampasas City Council
Elections Administration Office
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 22, 24, 25, 26 and 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 23 and 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
LISD
Elections Administration Office
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 22, 24, 25, 26 and 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 23 and 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Village of Salado and SISD
Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
April 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
April 23-26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
April 30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
