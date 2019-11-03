Early voting is over, but Election Day is Tuesday. Here are the area polling places open on Tuesday.
Bell County
Precincts 401 and 413: Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen.
Precincts 406 and 410: Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, Killeen.
Precincts 404 and 408: Fire Station No. 5, 905 W. Jasper Road, Killeen.
Precincts 405 and 412: Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
Precincts 402 and 409: Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen.
Precincts 206, 207, 208 and 210: Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
Precincts 204 and 205: Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
Precincts 106, 109 and 110: Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen.
Precincts 201, 202 and 209: St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights.
Precinct 111: J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville.
Precincts 101, 102, 103 and 113: Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton.
Precinct 104: Morgan’s Point Fire Department, 6 Lake Forest Drive, Morgan’s Point Resort.
Precinct 203: Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 N. Church St., Salado.
Coryell County
There are eight county-wide voting centers. County residents can vote at any location, regardless the precinct they live in, according to the county website.
Those locations are:
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove.
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove.
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville.
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Gatesville.
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant.
Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat.
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby.
Lampasas County
Herald readers will have two locations for which to vote. They are:
Kempner Fire Department Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner.
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.