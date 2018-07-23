The filing period for the Nov. 6 general election in several local cities has started, and potential candidates are now eligible to toss their hats into the ring for multiple city positions.
Copperas Cove
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of mayor, City Council member place 1 and City Council member place 2. Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed today through Aug. 20, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate packets are currently available both online and in the City Secretary’s Office. The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main St., Suite C, Copperas Cove; the mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the place 2 seat.
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, place 1, held by Inez Faison, and place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Three candidates filed for the school board race Monday. Incumbent Faison and John Gallen both filed for the place 1 seat. The only person to file for the place 2 seat so far is Joseph Leary, according to CCISD.
Nolanville
There are three available seats in the city’s general election: The mayoral seat, council seat place 1 and council seat place 3.
Currently no applications have been filed, but city manager Kara Escajeda said the city is expecting to receive some applications today.
Christina Rosenthal serves as the mayor of Nolanville, the council place 1 seat is currently filled by Joan Hinshaw and George French III presently serves in the council place 3 seat.
Gatesville
The city gave notice last week that the application period to file for a place on the November ballot has begun.
Applications will be accepted at the Gatesville City Hall, 110 N. 8th St., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Gatesville Independent School Board has also announced its application period for contenders hoping to run for a seat on the school board. Two positions are available on the GISD board, and the top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions.
The two seats that are up for election in November are currently occupied by Joe Nolte and Michelle Edwards.
