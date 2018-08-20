Monday was the filing deadline for residents to be candidates in cities and school districts holding general elections in November.
Both Copperas Cove and Gatesville have City Council and Independent School District elections, and the city of Nolanville has a City Council election.
Copperas Cove
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of Copperas Cove mayor, and City Council members Place 1 and Place 2.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the Place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the Place 2 seat.
Several candidates have filed for the city races so far.
Fred Chavez, director of the Planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, will face incumbent Pierce for the Place 2 seat.
Seffrood will be challenged by Joey Acfalle and Azeita Taylor for the mayoral post.
Cheryl L. Meredith, a former councilwoman, will face Joann Courtland, who filed last week, for Place 1.
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, Place 1, held by Inez Faison, and Place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Byrd has filed for re-election, and will face Joseph Leary, Jeff Gorres and Shameria Ann Davis for the Place 2 seat.
Incumbent Faison has also filed for re-election, and will face John Gallen for the Place 1 seat.
Nolanville
Two incumbents and several other city residents have filed for a spot on the municipal ballot, according to Kara Escajeda, city manager.
Current Mayor Christina Rosenthal has chosen not to run for re-election. Hoping to fill the mayor’s vacancy is Andy Williams, 37, a retired two-year resident of the city, and D. Keith Biggs, 65, a Nolanville resident for nine years who has previously served as mayor.
The two incumbents are Joan Hinshaw, 76, a retired resident for 13 years and council member in Seat No. 1 and Mayor Pro Tem George French III, 44, in Seat No. 3. French is retired and has been a Nolanville resident for the past 10 years.
Gatesville
This November, four city seats are up for election: Mayor, Ward 1, Place 2, Ward 2, Place 4, and Ward 2, Place 6.
On Monday city secretary Wendy Cole said Gatesville would have an uncontested election.
Gary Chumley filed for the position of mayor.
Randy Hitt filed for Ward 1, Place 2. William Robinette is running for the seat of Ward 2, Place 4, and Weldon Suson has filed for the position of Ward 2, Place 6.
The Gatesville Independent School District is having an at-large election, and multiple residents have filed for two open seats.
The seats currently occupied by Joe Nolte and Michelle Edwards are up for election, and only Edwards has filed for re-election. She will be facing Danny Floyd, Marlena Tippit, Calvin Ford, Greg Casey, Charles Alderson and Linda Maxwell.
