The official ballots for a dozen local election have been locked in with the candidate filing deadline Friday.
Cities and school boards across Central Texas are holding elections on May 4. Early voting in contested elections begins April 22.
Area elections have attracted more than 50 individuals aspiring to holding a public office.
Many races feature a wide array of candidates, such as those for some seats on the Killeen City Council and Killeen Independent School District. Some races are uncontested.
The Herald’s plans for gathering and communicating information on issues this election season is inside.
Here are the candidates who filed in area races:
Killeen City Council
Incumbent Shirley Fleming has filed for District 1 and is unopposed.
Will Baumgartner has filed for District 2.
Mellisa Brown has filed for District 2.
Incumbent Debbie Nash-King has filed for District 2.
Sandra Blankenship has filed for District 3.
Tolly James Jr. has filed for District 3.
Incumbent Jim Kilpatrick has filed for District 3.
Incumbent Steve Harris has filed for District 4.
Brockley King Moore has filed for District 4.
Killeen ISD board
Lan Carter has filed for Place 1.
Incumbent Shelley Wells has filed for Place 1.
David Michael Jones has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Susan Jones has filed for Place 2.
Stanley Earl Golaboff has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Corbett Lawler has filed for Place 3.
Robert People has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Brett Williams has filed for Place 5 and is unopposed.
Belton City Council
Cindy Black has filed.
Incumbent John Holmes has filed.
Incumbent Dan Kirkley has filed.
Incumbent David K. Leigh has filed.
Incumbent Craig Pearson has filed.
Belton’s election for four seats is at-large.
Belton ISD Board
Incumbent Jeff Norwood has filed for Trustee Area 1.
Incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery has filed for Trustee Area 2.
Incumbent Sue M. Jordan has filed for Trustee Area 3.
Incumbent Manuel Alcozer has filed for Trustee Area 5.
All are unopposed for their seats.
CTC Board
Incumbent Jimmy Towers has filed for Place 1 and is unopposed.
Albert Charles Hollinger has filed for Place 2.
Samuel Thorpe Jr. has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Joe Burns has filed for Place 3.
James A Pierce Jr. has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Brenda Coley has filed for Place 5 and is unopposed.
Florence City Council
Incumbent Richard Sloan Moon has filed.
Incumbent Lesa Ragsdale has filed.
Amanda Dawn Vance has filed.
Franklin Baker withdrew his candidacy Wednesday.
Florence’s elections are at-large.
Florence ISD Board
Incumbents Jason Earp and Joshua Atkinson are unopposed.
Harker Heights Council
Jeffrey Keith Harris has filed for Place 1.
Jennifer McCann has filed for Place 1.
Incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain has filed for Place 3 and is unopposed.
Lampasas City Council
Robert “Bob” Goodart has filed for mayor.
Incumbent Misti Talbert has filed for mayor.
Incumbent Delana Keele Toups has filed for Place 1.
Randall Glenn Clark has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent TJ Monroe has filed for Place 6.
Lampasas ISD Board
Daryl Hurst has filed for Place 4.
Jeff Rutland has filed for Place 4.
Incumbent David Millican has filed for Place 5.
Salado Board of Aldermen
Rodney Bell has filed.
John Cole has filed.
Amber L. Dankert has filed.
Jon Andrew Jackson has filed.
Michael McDougal has filed.
Linda M. Reynolds has filed.
Salado’s elections are at-large.
Salado School Board
Jeff Kelley has filed.
Amy McLane has filed.
Brand Webb has filed.
NOTE: Candidates can also fill out a mini-biography form at http://bit.ly/KDHbios - and candidates who have not provided photos of themselves can send headshots to news@kdhnews.com
